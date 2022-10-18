Ny’Khia Jennae Shelton

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating more missing teenage girls.

17-year-old Ny’Khia Shelton was last seen October 3rd on Old Lousville Road, not far from I-520.

Authorities say she had on a multi-colored jacket, tie-dye shorts and black slides and was getting into an unknown black and silver SUV.

Azure Alverson

16-Year-Old Azqure Alverson was last seen October 11th on Deans Bridge Road near Wheeless Road.

She was wearing grey shorts, gray hoodie, and fuzzy slippers, carrying a black backpack with the word “juicy” on it.

Tacalyn Armour

In addition to these two teens missing, 14-year-old Tacalyn Armour was last seen on October 15th on Eagle Rock Road, not too far from Wrightsboro Road in Augusta.

She was wearing dark colored leggings and a black pullover jacket.

Authorities believe she may be heading to Screven County.

If you know the whereabouts of any of these teens, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.