AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman.

Police say Sarah Alexia Cheshire also known as Lexi Moon was last seen at the Motel 6 on Boy Scout Road in Augusta May 18th.

Cheshire is known to frequent the hotels along Washington Rd.

If you have have information regarding Sarah Cheshire AKA Lexi Moon, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.