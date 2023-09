Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate missing 17-year-old Jalynn Narianna Bailey.

Bailey was last seen on September 11th, on the 4000 block of Madison Lane. Bailey was picked up by an unknown individual(s) and has not been seen or heard from since then.

Bailey does not have any known medical conditions.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.