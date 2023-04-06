RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who was last heard from on April 1st.

According to RCSO, Bruce Damon Barker, Jr., 43, is 6 feet and weighs 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to authorities, Barker was last seen sometime in early March on the 2600 block of Milledgeville Road, and according to a family member, Barker was last heard from by phone on April 1st but would not tell them where he was located.

Family members say Barker has cerebral palsy with little to no use of his left hand, and his family tells WJBF that because of his cerebral palsy, he has a very distinctive walk.

According to the family, Barker goes by his middle name “Damon.”

Authorities say Barker is known to frequent the 2600 block of Milledgeville Road, 1700 block of Kissingbower Road, and the 2400 block of Wrightsboro Road.

According to the family, Parker is without a phone and without a vehicle.

If anyone has any information on Barker, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1080.