RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is in search for a missing Augusta woman.

Jasmine Sharpe, 27, is a white female who is 5’1″ and weighs 140 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say that Jasmine was last seen in early August of 2022 in the area of Claussen Road and Stevens Creek Road in Augusta.

According to authorities, Sharpe is believed to be on foot and may be in the Harrisburg area.

If anyone has any information on Jasmine or her whereabouts, please contact Sergeant Randall Amos at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1093 or (706) 821-1080.