RCSO resigns following an incident going before the Grand Jury

RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has confirmed Richmond County Deputy Nicholas Nunes has resigned.
Nunes was one of the officers that responded to the shooting of 17-year old De’Angelo Burns at the Circle K on Peach Orchard Road February 7th.
Sheriff Richard Roundtree held a press conference about the behaviors of Nunes and the other responding deputy, Brandon Keathley.
The two got into an argument while treating burns at the scene.
This is a developing story.
