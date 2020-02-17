Live Now
RCSO resigns following an incident going before the Grand Jury

RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has confirmed Richmond County Deputy Nicholas Nunes has resigned.

Nunes was one of the officers that responded to the shooting of 17-year old De’Angelo Burns at the Circle K on Peach Orchard Road February 7th.

(Left: Keathley. Right: Nunes)
Sheriff Richard Roundtree held a press conference about the behaviors of Nunes and the other responding deputy, Brandon Keathley.

The two got into an argument while treating burns at the scene.

This is a developing story.

