RCSO releases new information on Augusta mall shooting

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- We now know the names of both victims and the suspect in the Augusta Mall shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

At 2:53 pm Saturday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Augusta Mall in reference to shots fired and two people being injured.

When the officers got there, they located Derell Little, 26, who had been shot at least once and Aubrey Adams, 20, who had also been shot at least once.

Both Little and Adams were taken to Doctors Hospital for treatment. Little was later pronounced dead at 5:55 pm.

Adams was said to be in stable condition.

Officers said the suspect responsible for shooting Little and Adams was Tony Burton, 37. Burton has been charged and committed to the Charles B Webster Detention Center for the charges of Murder, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

