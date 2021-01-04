RCSO missing person

The Richmond County Sheriff’s office need your help finding a missing Augusta man.

38-year-old Jade Korion Ealy was

Ealy, Jade Korion (38 years old) Ealy was last seen around 2525 Center West Parkway on Jan. 3rd.

Ealy is 6’03 and weighs 200lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with gold trim.

He is believed to be in an altered mental status and possibly a danger to himself.

Any information concerning this subject, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-4848 or 821-1080.