RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted subject in reference to a robbery involving a USPS letter carrier.

Authorities say the incident happened Sunday, June 4th at around 1:30 P.M., and deputies were dispatched to Carmell Circle.

Deputies say the victim was delivering mail to the mailbox when an unknown Black male, who was wearing a white shirt and black pants, approached her and asked if she had picked up his outgoing mail from experian.

The mail carrier states in the incident report that after checking and not seeing the mail in question, the man left the scene.

Then, according to the incident report, an unknown male wearing red shorts, a red hoodie and a ski mask approached her moments later with a knife pointed to her chest saying, “Give me the keys or I will kill you.”

The mail carrier says that she did was she was told and the man ran off up the street towards North Leg Road.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says they are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects involved in this armed robbery.