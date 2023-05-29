RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old who has been reported missing.

According to authorities, Donovan Ivey, 15, is 4’9″ and weighs 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say that Ivey was last seen the afternoon of Sunday, May 28th leaving the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue on foot.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Ivey was last seen wearing a lime green shirt, blue pajama pants, and red Nike shoes.

If anyone has any information concerning Ivey’s whereabouts, please call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.