RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving three victims.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on East Taylor Street.

Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, three victims were located: two adults and one child.

Authorities say the female adult was deceased on the scene, the adult male was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and the 11-year-old child was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities state the condition of the child is unknown at this time.

