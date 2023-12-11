RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after authorities say one man was found dead.

According to investigators, deputies responded to the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road on Monday, December 11th at 8:50 P.M. in reference to shots fired with one person down.

Deputies say when they arrived, they found a male subject deceased with at least one gunshot wound.

This investigation is in its early stages, and investigators say there is no additional information available at this time.