RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a shooting on Telfair Street.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded in reference to shots being fired on the 2000 block of Telfair Street on Tuesday, December 12th at 7:21 P.M.

Deputies say when they arrived, they learned that one male subject was shot at least once and was taken to Wellstar MCG where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, the victim was pronounced dead at 8:39 P.M.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office states that an autopsy has been scheduled.

Investigators say this investigation is in the early stages, and there is no additional information available at this time.