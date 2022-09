RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Authorities are investigating a double homicide after two men were found dead from gunshot wounds.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2500 block of Cascade Drive in reference to a shooting on Monday, September 19th at 5:12 P.M.

Authorities say that investigators and Crime Scene Unit members are now on the scene and are in the early stages of the investigation.

There is no suspect information at this time.