RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been under investigation after an inmate filed a complaint accusing the officers of assault.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Internal Affairs Division discovered that an inmate filed an officer grievance and made a report of unnecessary force against deputies.

The report says that the incident occurred Thursday, February 23rd.

According to investigators, the Charles B. Webster Detention Center Intelligence Division found video of the two deputies, Gerardo Sanchez, Jr. and Joshua Jackson, assaulting the inmate.

Authorities say the case was forwarded to the Richmond County Criminal Investigation’s Division where a criminal investigation began and warrants were secured for Sanchez and Jackson.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Sanchez and Jackson have been charged with Simple Battery and Violation of Oath of Office.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree says that in the air of transparency at the RCSO, he will be holding a media conference at 400 Walton Way on Wednesday, March 1st at 10:30 AM to discuss the incident and the recent arrests of employees that have happened within the past year.