RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing another man with a boxcutter.

The incident happened at the Budgetel Inn and Suites on Gordon Highway Monday, August 1st.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas O’Brien Hall, 32, allegedly assaulted another man by stabbing him multiple times with a boxcutter.

According to the warrants, the victim was cut on his right arm and has multiple stab wounds on the left side of his chest and the right side of his stomach.

Authorities say Hall was hiding in the woods nearby when deputies arrived on the scene.

According to the warrants, deputies found a clear vile on the ground where the suspect was sitting with 1.24 grams of a substance inside which tested positive as methamphetamine along with a smoking pipe that also contained methamphetamine.

Authorities say the stabbing victim was transported to Augusta University Medical Center and has been listed in stable condition as soon as noon on Monday.

According to authorities, Hall has been charged with with Felony Aggravated Assault and Possession of Methamphetamine and has been booked into Charles B. Webster Detention Center.