RCCS transitioning all students to Learn @ Home due increased COVID activity

RICHMOND COUNTY, (WJBF) – Due to a recent increase in COVID-19 related activity in the RCSS Central Office, Transportation, and several schools, all Richmond County School System Schools will transition to Learn@Home for the week of November 16 –20, 2020. The system will close November 23-27, 2020 for the scheduled Thanksgiving break and all RCSS schools will reopen for Face to Face instruction on November 30. There is no impact or change to virtual learning.

Face to Face students will begin Face to Face Learn@Home instruction on November 16, 2020. Throughout the Learn@Home period, teachers will continue to support instruction and learning. Information about how Face to Face students will continue instruction is being sent home today along with information on WIFI access programs and other resources to support students during this transition.

Students will be considered present for the entirety of the Face to Face Learn@Home period as long as all assignments are completed. Meals are being sent home Friday with all elementary school students. Middle and High school students should request meals for the week through their homeroom teacher.

School offices will be available to receive phone calls from 8:30am -3:30pm during the Learn@Home period.

The Richmond County School System will continue to follow the guidance of public health officials to ensure the proper recommendations are followed to clean and disinfect our school facilities and act in the best interest of our students, teachers and staff.

Updated COVID- 19 data for the system will be reported on the COVID-19 dashboard.