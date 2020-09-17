Rains from Sally caused traffic problems in North Augusta Thursday

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — When it rains, it floods in some parts of Aiken County, including North Augusta.

“I was a little worried at first,” Jedidiah Wilson told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Our cameras were rolling as Wilson’s car got stuck in flood waters at the intersection of Knox Avenue and Old Edgefield Road early Thursday morning. “I just hit the water that had built up at the bottom of the Hill, going a little too quick. I’m not sure exactly what happened, but we’re assuming busted something on the car,” he recalled.

Just in the nick of time, a good Samaritan helped pulled him and his car to safety. “It made me feel a lot better about my situation, so, I mean, it was just kind of glad that somebody did help otherwise I would have been struggling for quite a bit longer,” he shared.

A man just a few streets over on East Marion, yet another car stuck — not able to move.

The roadway over there looked like a pond.

North Augusta Public Safety was on standby making sure no other problems arose

Tow truck just arrived to remove the stuck car here on E Marion Ave. #scnews #CSRA @WJBF. pic.twitter.com/SxRbuqLMIW — Shawn Cabbagestalk (@CabbageTV) September 17, 2020

A short time later, a tow truck came to move the car out of way.