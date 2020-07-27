Rain chances increasing the next few days

The heat and humidity will continue (of course) however, a better chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms can be expected Tuesday – Friday. Plus, we are keeping a close eye on the Tropics.

Here is your forecast:

Tonight: Fair skies, warm and humid. Low 74

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 96. Rain chance 40%

Tuesday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending by late evening. Warm and humid. Low 74. Rain chance 40%

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 94. Rain chance 50%