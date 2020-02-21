Rain causing minor issues for some in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Thursday’s rain caused problems for many in the CSRA.

North Augusta placed orange cones up along portion of the walkway in the Hammond’s Ferry neighborhood as water from the Savannah River continued to cover parts of it.

“We just hope that the dam doesn’t burst in the middle of the night,” Zane Christopher told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Zane and Tina Christopher have lived in the Hammond’s Ferry neighborhood for about a year. They say that this is the first time they’ve seen the river this high. “The week we moved in was the week of the drawdown and it was very, very low and a lot of birds and, but it looked kind of rough out there,” Christopher added.

Their home overlooks the Savannah River where it looks kind of rough out Thursday, as well. That’s due to heavy rains causing water to spill over its banks. “I’d be leery about getting close to the water down there. We have a small daughter and it’s probably not a good idea to get close to the water,” he said.

The area is a part of a flood plain. It’s something Zane is keeping in the back of his mind. “According to everything we’re read, they have it under control now, but you never know. You have seen horror stories out in Texas where people just walk in the front door and the dam had busted and next thing you know, everything is underwater. That would be pretty scary,” he said.

Flooding in the Hammond’s Ferry area is not the only issue. Parents at Paul Knox Middle School took to social media concern about having to pick up their children using a dirt track, in order to avoid traffic congestion. When it rains, the track gets a lot of water and mud on it.

“Maintenance is monitoring the conditions and drove the track yesterday without issue,” Communications Coordinator Mike Rosier said. “With today’s additional rainfall it has become necessary for the school’s administration to close the track for today’s car line,” he added.

We’ve learned some parents may be veering away from the track and driving in the grass, which opens the possibility of their vehicle sinking into the grass and dirt because of the excessive rain.

“Cones have been placed on the corners of the track to discourage parents from driving on the grass. Additional gravel has already been ordered and we expect to be able to apply it as early as tomorrow. Once the track has been reopened, if parents remain on the track, they should not experience any issues,” Rosier added.

While emergency management teams keep watch, the Army Corps of Engineers’ plan is staying the same waiting to see if the spillway gates at Thurmond Dam will need to be released.

The Christopher’s are hoping everything stays on the safe side. “When you see trees underwater, you kind of stay on the high side,” Tina Christopher added.