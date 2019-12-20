Rain calls for home owners to look deeper into policy coverage

AUGSUTA,Ga. (WJBF)- The high amount of rainfall has called for Servpro of Augusta to have all hands on deck. Todd Corry is one of the owners of Servpro, he tells NewsChannel 6 that over the weekend they have answered at least 50 calls with more people calling for help today.

“When everybody is on the phone, they’re in their moment and they need help. The great news is that we have crews that worked throughout the weekend.we’re accustomed to this type of work,” says Corry.

He says most of those calls were due to water from nearby creeks and rivers entering homes and basements. Corry says he hopes situation like this hold as an eye opener for homeowners.

“You might want to consider, including flood insurance on your policy. We have seen a number of these events that are not covered events by insurance because your standard home owner or commercial policy will not cover raising water or water that comes from outside,” says Corry.

The Savannah Riverkeeper and veterans for clean water are taking water samples. which will be tested for e- coli and other contaminants.

The Augusta utilities department says more than seven hundred thousand gallons of wastewater overflowed into butler creek.

“with the rain event like we had, some of the sewer lines overflow and then that gets into the water system so we want to check to see what the ecoli levels are, see if the water if safe for people to be around,” says Truck Carlson.

