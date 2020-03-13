Quarantine space under construction in Monroe County

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Governor Kemp, GEMA, and DPH announced a quarantine space is being built in Monroe County for those who test positive for COVID-19 and are unable to self-isolate.

The quarantine space will be able to accommodate 20 housing units.

Governor Kemp released the following statement,

“This is one of many measures that we’re taking to prepare for any scenario. “I appreciate the hard work of GEMA, DPH, and Monroe County officials to protect the health and safety of all Georgians.”

Monroe County is working with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) and GPSTC officials to ensure the facility will meet the needs of potential patients while protecting the health and safety of Monroe County residents. All necessary precautions will be taken when moving and placing individuals at the facility.

For updates on COVID-19, please visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus

