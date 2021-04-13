Protesters in Burke County call for Barry Fleming to resign

BURKE COUNTY, GA ( WJBF) — Burke County residents demanding action — asking commissioners to ask Barry Fleming to resign as county attorney.



“We want to bring this before our commission and hold them accountable,” Burke County resident Nakia Williams said. We don’t want to bring this to Barry Fleming at all. Our issue is more so with holding our commission accountable and bringing the issue to them because they have to answer to us.”

For the residents of Burke County standing up for voting rights is a familiar issue

In 1981 the rural county was a legal battleground for a fight over a Supreme Court ruling on at large election procedures.

Today their fight is against an election bill and its sponsor Barry Fleming



” We no longer need his services. He cannot collect money from people in Burke County and then go on to Atlanta and use his influence to work against us,” Michael Searles of the Burke County Voter Fund said.

The bill now signed into law makes major changes to Georgia’s election law including limiting weekend early voting and absentee ballot drop boxes.

Protesters argue the bill will increase voter suppression



” These new voter suppression bills will be ones that disenfranchise a number of voters here in the state of Georgia and specifically in Burke County,” Williams said.

Protesters say if Fleming doesn’t resign the protests won’t stop



” This is not going to be the first protest. Its not going to the be the second. We are going to be protesting until he’s gone,” Betty Reece said.