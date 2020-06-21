Protesters call for removal of Meriwether monument, chanting “Take it down!”

North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- The big topic at Saturday’s protest in North Augusta was the Meriwether Monument. Protesters marched down Georgia Avenue chanting “Take it down!” and “Stand with us!”

Protesters marched about a mile down Georgia Avenue to the monument.

photo by Christopher Shipman

Speakers talked about African Americans recently killed by police, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery before they moved on to the monument.

Photo by Christopher Shipman

Photo by Christopher Shipman

One protester says she doesn’t agree that the monument is just history.

“If that’s the case then they belong in a museum. Not at municipal buildings or places that represent the government. They don’t belong on Army bases or any place that supposed to represent the government. They should belong in historical places,” said Theresa Campbell. Campbell was also there as a volunteer medic.

Photo by Christopher Shipman

Photo by Christopher Shipman

Men women and even children came out to march.

One man said his son needs to see what is going on and be a part of history.

“So he can understand his history, understand what we’re still fighting for and understand that as a community of North Augusta, we’re trying to come together and do what’s right for the community,” said Jay Harvie. He attended the protest with his young son, Justin.

Photo by Christopher Shipman

Photo by Christopher Shipman

The monument is in honor of Thomas McKie Meriwether.

He was the only white person killed during the 1876 Hamburg Massacre when a mob attacked a black militia and killed seven Black men.

The monument was erected in 1916.

Photo by Christopher Shipman

Photo by Christopher Shipman

Eric Presnell is one of two North August City Councilmen who publicly spoke out against the Meriwether monument. He says he supports its removal.

“Its a stain on our city.It does not represent what 99.9% of the people in this town stand for. Because this is a loving community. Everybody cares about everybody. And again, it’s not who we are,” said Presnell.

As with previous protests in the CSRA, organizers urge protesters to continue to speak out against racial injustices and not to stop until change is made.