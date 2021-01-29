Proposed bill aims to enhance de-escalation training requirements

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Columbia County training supervisor Lt. Russell Canterbury said talking to people to calm them down and using the least amount of force required is called de-escalation and its an important part of an officers job.



” We incorporate de- escalation and use of force training anytime we’re using those platforms or defensive tactics training we’ll add it in throughout the entire year,” Canterbury said.

Georgia currently requires one hour of de-escalation training per year for officers. Both the Richmond County and Columbia County Sheriff’s Offices said they encourage their deputies to do more.



” One hour of training is not enough. You have to constantly push the same information to your officers and let them know its not just a one hour training, its a lifestyle. This is what we’re trying to do as far as better our community and better our training,” Chew said.

Calls for more de-escalation training have come in the wake of multiple cases of police brutality across the country.

Georgia lawmakers are currently considering a bill that would enhance the requirements for de-escalation training .

Lt. Chew said its way to ensure that officers understand the importance of the training.



” We have to make sure they understand the reasoning behind the education the training. The reasoning behind the training is to make them a better officer for our agency and for the community as well.”

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps