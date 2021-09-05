Prominent lawyer shot and hurt months after wife, son slain; SLED now investigating

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. — A family attorney says a lawyer from a prominent South Carolina legal family who found his wife and son shot to death at their home three months ago has been shot in the head and wounded.

Law enforcement said on Saturday, September 4 at 1:34 p.m., Hampton County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from Alex Murdaugh who reported that he had been shot on Old Salkehatchie Road near Varnville, South Carolina in Hampton County.

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office secured the scene and Emergency Medical Services coordinated medical air transport of Alex Murdaugh to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia for treatment of a superficial gunshot wound to the head, SLED said. We’re told at the request of the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, SLED was requested to lead the investigation.

SLED personnel was dispatched at 2:41 p.m., with Lowcountry regional agents arriving on scene at 3:40 p.m. and SLED crime scene agents arriving on scene at 4:30 p.m. SLED regional agents and crime scene agents worked throughout the night into Sunday morning collecting evidence, processing the crime scene, interviewing potential witnesses, and following up on potential leads. A black Mercedes-Benz SUV driven by Alex Murdaugh was initially processed and ultimately towed from the scene to a law enforcement impound lot for further evaluation. At this time no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident, no matter how insignificant, is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.