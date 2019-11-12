Project Roadblock 2019

Did you know that an average of about 1 in 3 traffic deaths in the United States involve a drunk driver?

“One more” isn’t okay when it comes to drinking and driving. If you see a warning sign, stop and call a cab, a car, or a friend.

Nothing kills a buzz like getting pulled over for buzzed driving, because buzzed driving is drunk driving.

Brought to you by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Ad Council.

For more information on effective strategies to reduce and prevent drunk driving please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Motor Vehicle Safety Website.