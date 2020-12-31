Project Linus breaks personal record for blankets made in a year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Since their founding on Christmas Eve 25 years ago, Project Linus has grown immensely and made thousands of blankets, but their mission of making blankets for children in need with love in every stitch has remained the same.

Before getting involved with Project Linus, Christine Newby had a few blankets she wanted to donate.

“All of my children and grandchildren said, ‘I have enough blankets, grandma!'” Newby said. “I had a few and I contacted the coordinator and had breakfast with her and she said, ‘I have some family issues going on, I can’t do this any longer.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, no, no, no,’ because I have a full time job.”

The coordinator arranged for Newby to donate her blankets to the Ronald McDonald House, and it had a profound impact on her.

“I was just in tears. It made such a difference and they said, ‘You have no idea what these blankets do for these families to help comfort them.’ I was hooked,” Newby said.

Today, this is Newby’s passion, and she is the area’s chapter coordinator for Project Linus. She says it’s all made possible through the community support.

“Last year we had a goal to do one thousand blankets. As of Christmas Eve, we were still at 900 and some folks showed up a couple days after Christmas and said, ‘We are gonna do this.’ We ended the year with one thousand and 35 blankets,” Newby said. “Our blanketeers just have hearts as big as gold, just huge. They’re constantly wanting to give back, and anything they can do, they do.”

For 2020, she set a goal of 2,020 blankets.

“My blanketeers looked at me like I had 12 heads,” Newby said. “It was really funny.”

But when COVID 19 hit, they knew they couldn’t give up on their goal. Instead, they started an at-home blanket making program.

“The blanketeers wanted to give something back and they didn’t know how to do that or what to do, so we started this program. They would bring them and drop them off at my front porch. Pick up new blanket kits. It became like checking a book out of the library,” Newby said.

In March alone, they made 519 blankets.

“We hit our 2020 goal by July,” Newby said.

They set another goal at 2,500 blankets, and reached that by August. Now, they have a new goal.

“I got a call from a social worker and she said the homelessness in Richmond Co. is just skyrocketing and they’re trying to work with all the students there, and it’s cold right now,” Newby said. “She asked us for 450 blankets. We don’t have that many. We’re about 200 blankets short because they need them in January. So that’s our new mission.”

She hopes they can accomplish this, because for them, it’s all about making a difference in children’s lives.

She spoke of her friend who adopted two foster children, saying, “They came with a bag of clothes in a plastic bag and Project Linus blankets. She said it’s now 20 years later and they still have those blankets.”

She says anyone can get involved with Project Linus, even if they don’t know how to sew, quilt, or crochet.

“You can feel the love that has been made into those blankets. It just comes out,” Newby said. “I think that’s why we’re growing so fast now. You can just feel it.”