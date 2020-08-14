Pro Confederate monument protest scheduled to take place in Augusta

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- There have been increased calls for the removal of Confederate monuments across the nation and in the CSRA. But some are in favor of keeping those monuments where they are.

Several protests took place at the Confederate monument on Broad Street in Augusta. The most recent one was August 8th. This weekend people who want the monument to stay put will speak out.

Gary Prescott lives in Augusta and he said that the monument means a lot to him. He said that when he looks at it, he thinks of his ancestors who gave their lives fighting for their rights.

“I would like everyone to know that we want this to be one hundred percent peaceful. That we’re not down there to throw slavery in someone face. We’re not down there to put halos on our heads. We’re just down there to try to save and preserve our heritage,” said Prescott.

The protest will take place August 16th from 12:00-2:00 PM at the Confederate monument downtown.