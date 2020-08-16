Pro Confederate monument group holds rally

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Organizers from the Facebook group “Save the Monument in Augusta” held a rally this afternoon to keep the Confederate Monument on Broad Street.

More than a hundred people showed up to protest removing the monument. Many people shared thoughts about why the tribute to fallen soldiers should remain on Broad Street.

“I just see all these monuments being taken down across the states, and they’re trying to rewrite history,” said Bert Brown, organizer of the event.

Brown organized a Facebook Group after he says he heard about a protest at the Confederate Monument on August 8th. He said he knew that he had to respond.

“We gotta be heard. There’s a big silent majority out there that we don’t get out and protest. We sit at home and we complain about it, and when I saw it coming here I said we gotta do something,” said Brown.

Danny Francis is a member of the Sons of Confederate veterans said Confederate monuments tell their side of the story.

” A lot of people lately are saying that these monuments are evil, but they’re not. And we want to protect our monuments. We’re proud of our history,” explained Francis.

Organizations who want to remove the monument have called the inscription racist. Brown said he doesn’t see it that way.

“They’re describing the men of the times. And we have to understand that the vocabulary that was used back then is not what we use now. You look at all the writing from that period and it’s really flowery.The words they use. We don’t use those words these days,” said Brown.

Both men said that they feel pride when they look at the monument and can’t understand how anyone could be hurt by it.

“I would hope that the citizens of this country had a little more spiritual strength not to be hurt by something visual,” Brown said.

“That’s primarily because they really don’t understand what the monuments stand for,” said Francis.

One man stood across the street with a sign to silently protest the rally.

“There’s no reason for it to have a prominent location here in the street. I know the mayor has got a task force to see if they can move it. Athens took theirs down and Decatur took theirs down within the law. So, you know, something’s gonna happen eventually. We’re just making sure the right thing happens,” said Parin Amin, a counter protestor.

Some organizations that want the statue removed said that they don’t mean it should be destroyed. They would like to see it moved to a museum instead. Brown said he doesn’t agree.

“How many people go to a museum every week? How many drive by this every week? And that’s the thing. You know, you put things in museums and only those people that want to go to museums are going to see it,” Brown explains.

While no more events are currently scheduled, Brown said they will continue to rally to keep the monument where it is.