Private I General Manager speaks about parking lot shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- For the first time since the incident happened, Samantha Moses general manager of the ‘Private I’ tells us what she says happened on December 7th.

“We not thinking ran out the door to go see where the shots were coming from and that’s when we saw them coming through the fence. they came through the top of our fence and it ended up in the entrance of the parking lot,” says Moses.

She tells me this is something that was not connected to ‘Private I”, but traveled from another club called 3DL, continued on Thomas lane and ended in front of her club.

“I saw one guy coming through and i saw him actually shooting and then i saw the guy in the parking lot go down,” says Moses.

What happened that night has caused some issues when it comes to the future of ‘Private I”.

“Everybody is confused. Everyone thinks we’re closed because it made the news…that they pulled our dance hall licences, but all people hear is license. They don’t hear that we were up to get a special licence,” says Moses.

A dance hall licence that will allow private I to stay open until 4 a.m. The question that everyone keeps asking.

Where was security at the time?

“This happened early, it happened close to the o’clock hour and my deputies usually arrive by 2:15 a.m. and by 2:15 a.m. this was over.”

Moses says there is a total of five deputies on the outside and eight security guards that work inside the club. With a capacity limit of 300 people.

“We we’re just getting set up. The misconception that ‘Private I’ is a dangerous place. Which it is not, we are one of the most safest clubs there is,” says Moses.

All of this may have had a negative impact on the reputation of ‘Private I’, but she says some good things have come from this.

“This has been a wake up call for a lot of these people doing this crazy stuff and it’s like it has really calm some of this stuff down because you’ve lost two bodies. One on each side,” says Moses.

‘Private I’ will be back on the commission’s agenda on Tuesday January 14th, to get their dance license which was removed earlier after the incident.

Here is the full interview with Samantha Moses.