Primary is Saturday; SC election offices seeing foot traffic thanks to absentee voting

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Democratic primary is Saturday, February 29. It’s causing major foot traffic to head into election offices around the Palmetto State for those who need to file absentee.

“I’m going to be out of town and I’m not going to be able to vote on the day of, so I’m wanting to come out early,” Sharron Jones told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

“Well, I can’t come. I can’t vote on Saturday,” Patricia Ott added.

Places like Aiken’s Election Headquarters have seen folks like Ott filling out paperwork, selecting their choice, and adding it to the ballot box. “I definitely want to vote,” she said.

This senior says that she’s been mulling over her choices for this election but she has a list of characteristics she’s looking for in the next commander-in-chief. “Well, I’m looking for a person that’s gonna help, you know, the elderly, the people that can’t, are struggling with finances,” Ott said.

Soon people like her, if you didn’t file absentee, will get a chance to make their voice heard.

February 29 is the first nominating vote in the south in the democratic party presidential primaries. Turnout is expected to be the same as in years past.

“Pretty much the same as we had in 2016. I’m just saying that because of the absentee turnout and that’s about nine to 10%,” Executive Director of Voter Registration and Elections Cynthia Holland shared.

About 1,200 people have already cast their absentee ballots in Aiken County. “In South Carolina, we have absentee voting and you have to have a reason that you can’t get to your pones between the hours of seven and seven on election day,” she said.

Anyone can vote regardless of party affiliation.

If you don’t file absentee, election officials have this advice for you heading to the polls Saturday. “Just be prepared to have your photo ID when you get there, it should be easy and simple. For some of the voters, this would be their first time using our new machines. If they need any assistance, they can always ask the poll worker or if they have someone with them they can ask for assistance,” Holland added.

Sharron Jones says that whenever there is a time to vote, voters need to do just that, vote. “Everyone needs to come out and vote? Your voices, everybody’s voices are needed on this Earth,” she added.

Polls are open statewide from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

You will need one of the following: South Carolina Driver’s License, ID Card Issued by South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, South Carolina Voter Registration Card with Photo, Federal Military ID, or U.S. Passport.