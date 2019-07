(CNN) – Labor Secretary Alex Acosta has resigned.

President Trump made the official announcement Friday.

The move comes after backlash against Acosta over his handling of a 2008 plea deal with millionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

The Epstein case —and Acosta’s quote “sweetheart deal” — made headlines this week after the financier was accused of operating a sex trafficking ring in which he sexually abused dozens of underage girls.

Acosta had previously said he would not resign.