President Trump signs series of executive orders intended to lower drug prices

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump announced several executive orders related to health care and drug prices Friday afternoon.

The Trump administration has had ongoing efforts to reduce drug prices.

At a White House ceremony, Trump signed four executive orders.

The orders are designed to bring drug prices in the U.S. down to be on par with their costs overseas.

One is about importation. The others would direct drugmaker rebates straight to patients, provide insulin and EpiPens at steep discounts to low-income people, and use lower international prices to pay for some Medicare drugs.

“The four orders I’m signing today will completely restructure the prescription drug market in terms of pricing and everything else to make these medications affordable and accessible for all Americans,” President Trump noted.

A drive to pass major legislation this year stalled in Congress. Although Trump told Republican senators that lowering prescription prices is “something you have to do,” many remain reluctant to use federal authority to force drugmakers to charge less.

Last year the House passed Pelosi’s Medicare negotiations bill, which would have capped out-of-pocket drug costs for older people and expanded program benefits as well. It had no path forward in the Senate, and the White House calls it unworkable.

Consumers may not notice many immediate changes from the new orders, which must be carried out by the federal bureaucracy and could face court challenges.

The Associated Press contributed to the article.