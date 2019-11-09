President Trump creates “Black Voices for Trump” coalition in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – U.S. President Donald Trump just wrapped up a rally in Atlanta to win the African American vote in Georgia.



Earlier today, he attended a fundraiser for senator David Perdue— and held a special rally there. And a short while back, the President launched a brand new coalition– called “Black Voices for Trump” effort to secure the black vote– ahead of the 2020 election.

That’s where we find our Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, inside the World Congress Center.



President Trump spoke for a little more than an hour and used this opportunity to talk about the highlights during his 3 years in office — in fact 3 years to the day when he was elected.

He said his administration has created more than 6 million jobs, lowered unemployment rates, reduced poverty levels and lowered crime.

He talked about 2020 and how it will be a change to improve black communities.

The crowd inside was excited and took comfort and continued to chant “4 more years”

“We’re undoing the damage inflicted by decades of corrupt democrat rule and creating a historic tide of new opportunity and prosperity. We’ve done more for African-Americans in three years than the broken Washington establishment has done in more than 30 years

While the situation inside the congress center was jubilant with a packed house, outside it was a different story with anti-Trump protests near Mercedes-Benz Stadium and CNN center.

Protesters held signs saying “Embarasser in Chief, Our Planet Over Profit, End White Supremacy, Black Lives Matter and pushed to impeach Trump.

Trump says the democrats have let Americans down and urged the “Black Voices for Trump’ and said the best is yet to come to Make America Great Again.

The Black Voices for Trump will be a national effort to mobilize black Americans and get the message of “promises made, promises kept”.