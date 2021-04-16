President Keel talks about growing enrollment during State of the University address

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — 2020 was a very different year for Augusta University with many changes for students and faculty.



With 2020 behind us, Augusta University president Dr. Brooks Keel now looking ahead.





” We want to look to a fall that’s going to that’s a complete normal as best we can semester,” Keel said.



During Friday’s state of the university address, Dr. Keel covered a number of issues, including enrollment.



” We have such great capacity here to expand enrollment and we’re going to be focusing very heavy on enrollment.”



The university has seen an increase in enrollment and a record number of applications for the upcoming fall semester.





” And what that tells me is that students are beginning to realize that this is the place to come for their undergraduate education regardless of where they want to go for a career or for graduate professional education, Augusta University is where you need to be to get your education,” Keel said.



Keel also looking forward to seeing more students on campus, as AU prepares to return to face-to-face instruction in August.



” And get back to that classroom experience that all students deserve and that they demand,” Keel said.



The university is also set to receive millions of dollars in funding for the Medical College of Georgia.



” The Medical College will be able to use that as well as some of the philanthropic support that they’ve received to really focus on this 3+ program which is designed to help incentivize medical students to ultimately practice in rural and underserved Georgia.

The university also plans to expand its online courses to increase enrollment and retention of current students.