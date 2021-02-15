President Biden calls for commonsense gun law reform

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Sharmaine Brown lost her son to gun violence in 2015 just two weeks before his 24th birthday



” I was devastated and I knew something had to be done,” Brown said.

After her son’s death, Brown became a volunteer with Moms Demand Action — a national organization pushing for gun reform laws to cut down on gun violence.

She said Biden’s call for gun reform is a step in the right direction



” There’s more that needs to be done and Congress can actually take action now. Its been a very long time since any laws have been passed and so now is the time to take action and help the families get some closure to what has taken place,” Brown said.

However, others said the reform wouldn’t mean a decrease in gun violence



” The Bill Clinton era caused these same laws to be passed with sunsets and the the FBI came back without a shadow of doubt that no crimes we’re prevented because of these laws,” president of Sidney’s Department Store M. Steven Fishman said.

Biden promised on the campaign trail to take action on guns within his first 100 days in office.

Last week, he met gun control groups including Moms Demand Action.