AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Before we go, I want to give a big shout out to these great girls who visited Television Park Friday, April 21st.

They are the Precious Pearls mentoring group. Their mission is to support, uplift, and encourage girls ages 8-18 as they embark on life’s journey through service, education, and fun fellowship.

In a news story last year, their founder, Wallisa Lankford, told me why this kind of mentoring is so important.

“I’ve had people in my life that guided me and stuck with me, even through my bad attitudes, you know, my misbehaviors, they stuck with me, they prayed for me and they guided me. So, I wanted to be that light for some of the youth who are going through some challenges that we see today. Often times people turn their back on the youth because they’re disrespectful, they don’t know how to act, but it’s all because to me they’re lacking love.”