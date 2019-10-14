Power returns for nearly all Bay Area PG&E customers affected by shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As of 10:30 p.m., 98 percent of PG&E customers impacted by this week’s power shutoff now have power, including 99 percent in the Bay Area.

Less than 13,000 still remain in the dark Friday as of 10:30 p.m., according to PG&E.

All counties impacted by the outage were cleared earlier in the day for restoration of power.

All customers in the 18 out of 35 counties had power restored by late Friday night.

Before power was restored, crews had to inspect all lines and equipment — a process the utility company said could take several days.

Crews used helicopters to visually inspect all power lines and equipment before the lights can be turned back on.

PG&E CEO Bill Johnson says the utility company cut power off in the interest of public safety due to fire threats.

However Johnson admits that PG&E was not properly prepared.

In order to determine which areas are safe to turn power back on, PG&E crews can only conduct patrols and inspect lines during daylight hours.

Gov. Gavin Newsom slammed PG&E, saying the blackouts were the result of decades of PG&E’s mismanagement, greed and neglect.

Newsom also called on California utility regulators to review PG&E’s actions.

The California Public Utilities Commission says they review all intentional outages by California Utilities.

More than 700,000 customers were impacted by the widespread outages.

