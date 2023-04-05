WILKES COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible drive-by shooting after one victim was reportedly shot.

According to Wilkes County Emergency Services, there was a 911 call for a possible drive-by shooting in the vicinity of Ashley Avenue on Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, Ashley Drive runs between Washington Wilkes Comprehensive High School’s Tiger Stadium and Washington-Wilkes Primary School just outside of downtown Washington, Georgia.

According to Wilkes County Emergency Services, authorities located a victim with a gunshot wound to his lower leg/ankle area.

Authorities say the victim was stabilized and transferred to a Level 2 Trauma Center.

Wilkes County Sheriff Mark Moore tells WJBF that the case remains under investigation.