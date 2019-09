Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks after stepping off his plane upon arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

(WJBF) – Investigations and questions get harder as Democrats continue to talk about the possibility of impeaching President Donald Trump.

Democrats are pressing for documents linking the President to Ukraine and therefore jeopardizing national security.

Democrat leadership confirms a subpoena has been issued for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

According to the chair of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, they had been asking for documents for weeks including many he refused to produce.