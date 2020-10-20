Political analyst: Georgia a battleground state in 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Attention is turning to Georgia with just two weeks to Election Day. A Democratic presidential candidate has not won the state since Bill Clinton in 1992. But, the uncertainty of the 2020 election is leading political analysts to predict Georgia will be a battleground for President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“If you start looking at some of the polling that’s going on, particularly in October, the candidates are in a statistical tie basically,” Dr. Gregg Murray, a political science professor at Augusta University, explains.

This tie may be why President Trump made a campaign stop in Macon on Friday.

“I think the fact that the President was here is probably a sign that that he and his campaign are a little worried about what’s going on in Georgia,” Murray says.

Since 2016, state and local organizations have taken big steps to energize and register voters. There are more than 50,000 additional registered voters in Richmond County this year than in 2016, according to the county’s Board of Elections.

“Georgia is in play because we have the most registered voters than we’ve ever had,” Jordan Johnson, the chairman of the Richmond County Democratic Party, explains. “We have the most engaged voters than we ever had. The demographics in Georgia have changed.”

For Richmond County voter information click here

For Columbia County voter information click here