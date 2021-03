Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Today, we begin our week long series on the Georgia Cancer Center's Unite in the Fight Against Cancer fundraiser. Each day we will be talking about one of the cancers the hospital is highlighting for the day. Today, we are talking about lung cancer.

Lung cancer is the number one cancer killer of men and women in the United States every year. An estimated 236,000 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021.