Police: Gifted SC students discussed how to kill teacher

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say nine students at a school for gifted kids in South Carolina discussed how to kill a teacher in a private Instagram chat.

Citing a Greenville police statement, the Greenville News reports the eighth graders at Sterling School’s Charles Townes Center were charged last week with student threats.

An incident report released Monday includes some of the messages. In one, a student proposed messing with the teacher’s car so she would crash.

The report says the thread appeared to have begun as a way to get the teacher fired or to express concerns about her to administrators. It says one student told authorities the threats were jokes.

Schools spokeswoman Beth Brotherton says policy requires the students be suspended. The charged students were released into their parents’ custody.