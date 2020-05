BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — Residents of Blackville may experience a power outage starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 17.

The outage will more than likely be less than an hour, officials said.

We’re told Dominion Energy will be updating a connection that will require the power to be switched off to in order to do so.

You would have received notification from Dominion if you will be impacted.