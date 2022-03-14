(WJBF) – It’s March 14th, but if you’re a person who’s in to mathematics you may be celebrating 3.14, Pi Day.



Pi, is a mathematical constant equal to 3.14159, and is used to find the area and circumference of a circle.

Every year, mathematicians, scientists, and people who love all things math celebrate Pi Day.

The holiday was first celebrated in 1988, and since then people have found numerous ways to celebrate the holiday.

Two of those ways is by eating some of your favorite circular treats, pies, and pizzas.

We looked around and found some places where you can go to get your pie for Pi Day.

First, here’s some places where you can get a discount on pizza pies in the area.

Your Pie

Your Pie is celebrating PI Day with a bang, and is giving you a chance to save some money as well. Your Pie Rewards members get $3.14 off one 10″ pizza. The order can be done in store or online, and applies to one 10″ pizza per guest per order.

Pizza Joint (Down Town)

Stop in to Pizza Joint and celebrate PI Day by getting a 1 topping slice and a fountain drink for $3.14.



Cicis Pizza

Cicis has a dine-in only special. You can print out a digital coupon limited to 1 per party, per person. On PI Day you can get $3.14 adult buffet.

Now if you’re looking for a more traditional pie to celebrate, here’s some places in the area to get pie.

The Bowl Weevil

The Bowl Weevil is a great spot to stop in for dinner and lunch. They also have their fair share of pies to choose from for Pi day. They have peanut butter, key lime, cappuccino, and apple blossoms pie.



French Market Grille

French Market Grilles peanut butter pie is something that’s always talked about. You can swing by for lunch or dinner and try it out.

These are just some of the places where you can go and celebrate Pi Day, and all things circular in the area.