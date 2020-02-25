Pilot claims engine failure caused landing problem at Daniel Field Airport

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 just learned who was flying the plane that landed and crashed at Daniel Field Airport Sunday.

A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office case report from that day states the pilot of the aircraft was Robert Stuntz Junior. Stuntz told authorities he was traveling eastbound, across the airport, when he had engine failure. He said he was coming in to land at the time and stated that the engine failed causing him not to be able to stop after touching down on the runway.

Stuntz was flying a Beechcraft 58P aircraft that NewsChannel 6 learned was registered to local business Eagle Parts & Products and Frank Dolan.

Stuntz went on to say the aircraft broke through the east perimeter fence by Highland Avenue and pulled the fence to the other side of Highland Avenue, where the aircraft came to a rest.

Additionally a car traveling south on Highland Avenue from Wrightsboro Road was hit by fencing during the incident.