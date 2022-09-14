AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Piedmont Augusta Foundation has a lot to celebrate as officials say they have received a $75,000 grant for their mobile mammography unit.

Officials say the money came from the Leon Levine Foundation.

According to officials, the grant provides free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured women in the Augusta community and surrounding areas.

According to Piedmont Augusta, this is the only mobile mammography unit in the region, and it services 25

counties, covering nearly half a million miles in its mission to bring screening mammograms to

those who need it most.

Officials state that NO WOMAN is ever turned away from the unit because of an inability to pay.