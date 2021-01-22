PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW/KNWA) — Walmart is set to offer the COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina and six other states this week and next, a company spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

The company will begin administering the vaccine in South Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, and Texas, as well as Chicago and Puerto Rico. Details about where appointments will be made have not been released as of Friday afternoon.