Photography book highlights need for black representation

ALLENDALE, SC ( WJBF) — Over 100 images of natural hair, bright colors and mini-essays fill the pages of the book Glory — Magical Visions of Black Beauty.



” It really is to celebrate the beauty and the creativity and uniqueness of black children across the African diaspora,” author and photographer Kahran Bethencourt said.

Each photograph is unique and tells a story — but the author, Kahran Bethencourt said the bigger picture is highlighting black children and the need for representation.

” There are many negative stereotypes in the media of black children and for me its important to show a different narrative. We have an 8 year old neuroscience expert. We have a 10 year old DJ in Ghana. I really wanted kids to be able to look in this book and see themselves represented in some way,” Bethencourt said.

Representation goes a long way — from the Atlanta based author of the book to Allendale, South Carolina where sisters Ava and Logan find themselves featured in the pages of the book.



” It means a lot to me for girls seeing me to do this to know that no matter what circumstance they’re under and where they live, they can still do this,” Logan Fullington said.

For Ava and Logan’s mother Lawanda, seeing her daughters in the book is an example of the representation she didn’t see growing up.



” Its very dear to my heart simply because growing up I tell them all the time that my sisters and I, my classmates and my friends we didn’t see ourselves on television, in movies and in books,” Lawanda Patterson said.

Bethencourt said she hopes the book will continue to break down stereotypes and paint black children in a positive light.

” I would just like for everyone to really just see black excellence on display and change those existing stereotypes and so I want people to look through this book and see all the amazing things that these kids are doing.”